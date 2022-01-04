Cost-cutting plans mean council provision of free dog poo bags is set to be ended - and Banbury area owners are expected to be 'responsible'

Dog owners will not be able to access free dog poo bags if Cherwell District Council confirms a cost-cutting budget plan to end provision

The council will decide next month whether to confirm a plan to end provision of the bags as part of their budget cuts for the 2022 - 23 year. They say there is no evidence to suggest the free bags reduce dog fouling.

One village, which has kept a supply of Cherwell bags in the church for people to collect and use, this week suggested residents now buy theirs from shops, supermarkets or consider buying nappy disposal bags which are cheap and sold in large quantities.

A council spokesman said: “Ending the provision of free dog fouling bags is one of the proposals put forward for the 2022-2023 budget.

"There is no evidence that the provision of free bags to the public reduces dog fouling and, in a district where the overwhelming majority of dog owners are very responsible with their animals’ waste, the council expects that this will continue in the event that the proposal is accepted when the council sets its budget on February 28.”

It is against the law for dog owners to leave waste behind in public places. The council's website says: "If you allow a dog in your charge to foul any area to which the public has access you are committing an offence. The penalty for not clearing up dog fouling can be up to £1000 if the case is dealt with by the magistrates courts, or £50 if the owner is given a fixed penalty notice.

"Town councils or parish councils provide bins in parks and other public areas for the use of dog owners. We are responsible for monitoring dog fouling, the issue of fixed penalty notices and for initiating court proceedings against offenders.

"Our dog warden will investigate any fouling allegations within the district and aims to respond to the complainant within two working days."