Coronation weekend: Where to celebrate the coronation in and around Banbury

Big parties will be held across the Banbury area to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

To celebrate the historic moment on Saturday May 6, local councils and venues across the region will be hosting garden parties, picnics, and get-togethers.

In Banbury, the town council has pulled out all the stops and put together a huge party in the town’s Spiceball Park.

The event will take place on Sunday (May 7) from 12 until 9pm and will feature live music from some of Banbury’s favourite bands, a selection of delicious food options, and a grand finale fireworks show.

The town council's coronation part in the park promises to be a great success with a wide variety of entertainment and food.

Sunday’s celebration is free to attend, however, the afternoon tea picnic boxes must be pre-booked at a cost of £10.00.

For more information on the town council’s coronation event, visit: https://www.banbury.gov.uk/Coronation_Celebrations_May_44102.aspx

On Saturday (May 6), the Banbury Old Town group has organised a celebration that will take place on the streets of Banbury’s town centre from 10.30am until 2pm.

The celebration will feature live music throughout the town, art demonstrations, a juggler, and balloon modelling. For more information, visit: https://banburyoldtown.com/

The Banbury Museum will be running a series of children’s events over the weekend (May 6–8). The event, which requires no pre-booking, will feature free children’s colouring activities and a free tour of the Banbury Gallery Trail.

In Brackley, the town council has organised a picnic and family fun day on the pitch at Brackley Rugby Club on Saturday (May 6) that will run from 10am-6pm.

The event is free to attend, with the option for visitors to bring along their own picnic or enjoy food from the Scouts BBQ and watch the TV coverage of the coronation on a giant outdoor screen.

Entertainment will include live music, community stalls and activities, children’s entertainment, and an opportunity for residents to gather together with friends and celebrate the occasion.

Shipston-on-Stour will be celebrating the coronation event by hosting a big lunch in the town centre.

For more information, visit: https://www.brackleynorthants-tc.gov.uk/king-charles-iii-coronation-1/

In Shipston-on-Stour, the town council has organised a big lunch celebration due to take place in the town centre between 12-4pm on Sunday (May 7).

The event will feature free face painting for children, live music with the town band and a popular local DJ, food options, and ice cream.

For more information, visit: https://www.shipstontowncouncil.org/events-reader/the-coronation-big-lunch.html

Chipping Norton is hosting a skating themes picnic in the park on Sunday May 7.

Chipping Norton Town Council is hosting a picnic at New Street Recreation Area from 2-7pm on Sunday (May 7).

The event will feature a pop-up skatepark and live music for people to enjoy.

For more information, visit: https://www.chippingnorton-tc.gov.uk/event/kings-coronation-weekend-picnic-in-the-park-07-may-23/

In Chipping Warden, there will be a celebration event taking place at the village hall on Saturday and Sunday (May 6 and 7) at 10.45am.

The event will feature a bouncy castle, themed children’s activities, and the presentation of commemorative mugs to village children, as well as the televised celebrations shown on a big screen throughout Saturday and Sunday.

In Warmington, the Falcon Kings pub is hosting a garden party on Saturday, (May 6).