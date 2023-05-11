News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday

Coronation community champion near Banbury celebrated for 15 years of volunteering

A local hero from near Banbury was celebrated as a Coronation community champion for over 15 years of volunteering in the town.

By Jack Ingham
Published 11th May 2023, 10:05 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:05 BST

Jonathan Willis from Chacombe was invited to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace yesterday (May 10) as a celebration of his years of hard work volunteering with the Royal Voluntary Service at the Cornhill Centre.

Jonathan, who has Down’s syndrome, dedicates three days a week, every week, to volunteering and plays an important role in a number of the classes the centre provides.

Jonathan provides refreshments, clears tables, washes up, works at the Katharine House charity shop, and even lends his hand as a dance partner for the centre’s Cornhill Companions Dance Club.

Most Popular
Jonathan Willis, from Chacombe, was celebrated as a Coronation community champion for his 15 years of voluntary work in Banbury.Jonathan Willis, from Chacombe, was celebrated as a Coronation community champion for his 15 years of voluntary work in Banbury.
Jonathan Willis, from Chacombe, was celebrated as a Coronation community champion for his 15 years of voluntary work in Banbury.

When asked how volunteering makes him feel, Jonathan said "happy" and his favourite part is "dancing with the ladies", especially the tango and cha-cha-cha.

Clara Wallace, from the Royal Voluntary Service, said: "Jonathan’s warm presence and friendship are enjoyed by all, and he has become a true embodiment of what it means to be a Cornhill Companion, with the belief that a smile from a friendly face, a heartfelt hug, or even a chat over a cup of tea can turn someone’s day around.

"Jonathan attends each volunteering shift with a ready smile and plenty of hugs to give. His presence imparts a sense of wellbeing, contentment, and happiness to the club’s members.

"For Cornhill Companions, the joy and love Jonathan brings each week is invaluable, and his selfless dedication to volunteering and helping others inspires all."

Jonathan had a great time at the royal garden party and even caught a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princess Anne.Jonathan had a great time at the royal garden party and even caught a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princess Anne.
Jonathan had a great time at the royal garden party and even caught a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princess Anne.
Related topics:BanburyCoronationRoyal Voluntary ServiceBuckingham Palace