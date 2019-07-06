Cornbury rocks!

Great Tew's Cornbury Music Festival got off to a sunny start yesterday with a mixture of festival favourites and superstar acts.
Headliners The Specials brought the opening day to a climax with an hour plus set including all their hits such as Too much Too young and Ghost Town. Meanwhile on the Songbird stage Beverley Knight returned after a year hiatus with a powerful set of soul and R&B classics.
Tonight Keane return to headline while Elkie Brooks and KT Tunstall will also be performing. For more info and tickets visit www.cornburyfestival.com.