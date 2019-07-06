Cornbury rocks!

Great Tew's Cornbury Music Festival got off to a sunny start yesterday with a mixture of festival favourites and superstar acts.

Headliners The Specials brought the opening day to a climax with an hour plus set including all their hits such as Too much Too young and Ghost Town. Meanwhile on the Songbird stage Beverley Knight returned after a year hiatus with a powerful set of soul and R&B classics.

Tonight Keane return to headline while Elkie Brooks and KT Tunstall will also be performing. For more info and tickets visit www.cornburyfestival.com.

Beverley Knight

The Hairy Bikers are back

Songbird stage

Cornbury staff get into the spirit

Pleasant Valley stage

Earthquake detectors

The always popular Gin Bar

Free water courtesy of Frank