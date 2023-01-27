Angus Watt, Fynn Watt and Stuart Rolt

A total of 13 people in six vehicles that were specifically requested by the Ukrainian army, along with paramedic teams, departed from Greatworth Business Park at dawn this morning (January 27) in convoy to Ukraine.

The vehicles were assembled by father and son duo Fynn and Angus Watt, from Deddington, who bought and serviced them with the help of funds provided by friends of Stuart Rolt of Culworth.

Fynn has made the journey to Ukraine many times and has raised funds for similar vehicles and ambulances since the war started, but for many of the others, it will be their first time on such a trip.

A selection of some of the vehicles leaving the Banbury area for Ukraine this morning.

Stuart Rolt said: "We will go to Lviv, Ukraine, where we will hand the vehicles over to Fynn’s Ukrainian contacts. It takes us four days to get there, and we will be home two days later.

"The vehicles will also carry much needed aid, but the primary mission is the supply of vehicles. Donations and vehicles have been given following a letter I sent to potential donors in December. People have dug very deep into their pockets, and the response has been astonishing.