Controversial Banbury roads scheme takes a step forward as planners give legal approval

A controversial roads scheme many motorists believe will cause traffic mayhem in Banbury has taken a step forward after Cherwell planners approved its legal status.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxfordshire County Council (OCC) wants to spend millions changing the road layout between the Bridge Street bus station, Cherwell Street and George Street in a bid to improve bus journey times. Banbury Civic Society says the changes would ‘totally disrupt’ established traffic routes.

The scheme would involve taking a lane out of George Street, Concord Avenue and Cherwell Street – a change motorists and some Banbury councillors believe will cause massive hold-ups, especially at rush hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the scheme are described here and below. A consultation was held in February. The Banbury Guardian has asked OCC for the results of that process. It is believed many people are against the scheme, which would be paid for using a dedicated ‘bus improvements’ budget funded by the Government.

Oxfordshire County Council wants to implement a multi-million pound roads scheme to improve bus times

Last week, Cherwell District Council gave OCC a Certificate of Lawful Use – a document allowing the authority to undertake the works on land for which it is responsible.

Banbury Civic Society (BCS) has come out strongly against the scheme and sent its objections to Cherwell. They say there is no evidence buses are excessively delayed in Cherwell Street and OCC has given no feedback on the public consultation.

“We consider (the scheme) will adversely affect the traffic flow to the detriment of the amenity of residents and the economic health of the town,” said BCS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is not to say the Society would oppose any genuine and positive measures to improve the reliability and frequency of the public bus service around the town - particularly to service the estates recently constructed on the periphery.

A map of the area of Banbury town centre that will be affected by the road alterations

“The public consultation documents for the proposal do not provide any statistics supporting the case that buses are excessively delayed in Cherwell Street in both directions. No pedestrian surveys are documented to highlight where, or if, residents have difficulties in moving about the town at this location and there has been no feedback from Oxfordshire County Council following the consultation.

"We consider it is therefore precipitate to seek permission to undertake the works of unsubstantiated value. Cherwell Street is, and has been for a number of years, designated the Inner Relief Road for Banbury and was intended to divert traffic away from the South Bar, Horse Fair, North Bar corridor in order to effect a degree of environmental benefit to that corridor.

“To reduce the capacity of Cherwell Street by approximately 50% is contradictory to these objectives. The proposal will not only affect local movement but as Banbury lies, thwart major cross-country routes and impact national traffic, as it will inevitably cause through traffic and some local traffic to use the South Bar, North Bar and Southam Road route to access Hennef Way and the M40.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BCS continued: “The proposed reconfiguration of the George Street/Cherwell Street junction will totally disrupt the established traffic regime of the area and adversely impact on the economy of the town centre.

An impression of the road layout changes from Concorde Avenue looking towards the Bridge Street traffic lights

“The existing bus lane in George Street is perfectly adequate for straight running and the left turn into Cherwell Street is of similar geometry to that at Cherwell Street/Bridge Street (west). The allegation that bus drivers find it difficult to negotiate this turn is not borne out by observation, although the provision of an enforced yellow box extending a short distance into Cherwell Street, north of George Street would remove any lingering concerns the drivers might have.

"The proposed reduction of two lanes for general traffic using George Street to one lane will result in unacceptable delays to east-bound traffic in George Street as a right -turning vehicle waiting for the filter signal will delay all the those wishing to turn left to access the town centre, the railway station and Hennef Way.

“This could result in frustration causing the temptation to 'break left' and chance using the Bus Lane.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cherwell District Council planning officer handling the case said: “The proposal is for highway maintenance and improvement works. It is considered that the proposal is development, as it involves the construction of new traffic islands - alterations to the existing layout of the road. The Local Highway Authority is able to carry out a lot of work without the need to (have) planning permission.

"It is considered that this proposal constitutes permitted development. It is noted that the Banbury Civic Society objects to the proposal; however, this is not a planning application and it is beyond the remit of the Local Planning Authority to consider the impacts of the development on the wider locality. It is about whether the proposal constitute permitted development.”

If the scheme were completed, through traffic would no longer be able to use dedicated filter lane to turn right into Bridge Street from Concord Avenue, or from Cherwell Street into Middleton Road. The proposals show:

Reduction from three lanes to two from Concorde Avenue to Cherwell Street and Middleton Road

Loss of the right-turn filter from Cherwell Street to Middleton Road

a left-turn filter lane from George Street for buses and vehicles turning towards the Market Place

George Street junction reduced to a single lane where it meets Cherwell Street to allow widening of the bus lane and a pedestrian crossing to be installed

removing the island on Bridge Street/Middleton Road

reconstructing the Concord Avenue/Cherwell Street islands

adjusting the lanes from Middleton Road to prevent left-turning vehicles mounting the pavement. This may ‘lead to reduced highway capacity on Bridge Street (east)’ the plan says

traffic lights would be optimised to adjust the timing and co-ordination to improve the flow of vehicles.