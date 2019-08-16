Contest winner has buntastic day thanks to Great Tew bakery

A bakery in Great Tew marked its first anniversary in new premises by giving away a tray of cinnamon buns.

Bakergirl presented Sarah Taylor, from Swalcliffe Equestrian Centre, with her freshly baked prize last Friday.

She shared them with the other members of the centre, who were in the middle of putting on a national event.

Runners up received coffee, buns and ice creams.

More than 700 people entered the Facebook competition, which was launched by the bakery on July 20.

Bakergirl has been going since 2014 and had to find new premises after closing its Wykham Park Farm premises in April 2017. It opened at its current location in July last year.

Bakergirl in Great Tew is open Thursdays to Sundays, from 10am to 3pm.