Construction work aimed at improving bus journeys on Banbury’s busy routes will begin this winter

Construction work aimed at improving bus journeys in Banbury’s town centre will begin this winter.

The work at Banbury’s Bridge Street and George Street junctions was approved by the council on Thursday, September 4.

It follows months of consultations, design development, and discussions with locals and experts.

Oxfordshire County Council initially released plans to improve bus journey times for Banbury residents in spring last year.

Oxfordshire County Council says the work to improve bus journeys for Banbury residents going to and from the town centre will start this winter.

Amongst other things, it looked at removing filter lanes for cars at both the junctions on Cherwell Street to reduce congestion.

However, following feedback, the council has decided to scrap the plans to remove the filter lanes.

Instead, the work will see improvements to the George Street bus lane, access for buses into Bridge Street west and the crossing facilities and signalling at the Bridge Street junction.

The final design will also see bus priority measures built on Cherwell Street, improved traffic signals and upgraded pedestrian crossings.

Peter Monk of Banbury Civic Society, Ken Gillett of Banbury BID, Cllr Kieron Mallon, and Rob Wingrove of Banbury Driving Instructors were all vocal objectors to the council's original plans to remove the filter lanes from the busy junctions.

Work will begin on Cherwell Street this winter and is expected to be finished in the summer of 2026.

The council will work alongside contractor M Group Limited and Stagecoach on the project.

Cllr Andrew Gant, cabinet member for transport management, said: “Banbury’s Cherwell Street is heavily congested, causing frequent bus delays. These improvements will make bus travel into and out of central Banbury more reliable and so more attractive.

“We have used feedback from public engagement to change the design, maintaining the number of lanes through the two junctions, while still prioritising bus movement and improving pedestrian safety with better crossings.

“When finished, these improvements will complement future upgrades planned for Banbury, like the eastern strategic cycle lane.”

It is hoped the work will result in safer and quicker routes for people walking, cycling, and wheeling to bus stops, the town centre, and Banbury Rail Station.

Several people, including Banbury Town Mayor and county councillor for Banbury Easington, Kieron Mallon, have celebrated the council’s decision to change its original plans.

He said: “The original scheme would have seen left and right filter lanes in each direction axed, leading to major congestion and rat running in residential areas and the North Bar, Banbury Cross, and South Bar areas, leading to poorer air quality.

“This long process to highlight the faults in these proposals has finally borne fruit, and common sense has prevailed. I would like to thank the businesses, organisations, and locals who took the trouble to submit their objections.

“The new proposals, which we asked for, will now allow all modes of travel and transport to flow through the busiest crossroads in North Oxfordshire and allow this route to be what it is intended to be, an inner relief road.”

Others, such as Ken Gillet of Banbury BID, said that the council’s decision to amend its plans was great news for Banbury residents and businesses.

He said: “Thanks to everyone who responded to the consultations, this is great news for town centre businesses, especially the many independents we represent at the BID.”

The plans to improve bus journeys are a part of the council’s aims to enhance sustainable transport options in the town.

They also include the eastern active travel corridor project to upgrade cycling and walking routes from Overthorpe to Bridge Street Park.

To view the full plans, visit: https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/transport-and-travel/roadworks/future-transport-projects/cherwell-st-bus-prioritization