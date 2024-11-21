Construction team behind the new access road improvements to Banbury station win environmental award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The construction team behind the new Tramway Road access improvements to Banbury’s train station has received an award for reducing environmental impact.

Milestone Infrastructure Limited, which is working on behalf of Oxfordshire County Council, was presented the Green Apple Environment Gold award on Monday (November 18).

They received the award from the Green Organisation, a global organisation that recognises good environmental practices, for using industry-leading carbon and and cost reduction when designing the Tramway Road improvements.”

The construction company, which has its head office in Stevenage, has been designing and building an alternative route linking Tramway Road with Station Approach Road and Banbury station.

The Tramway Road project is set to be completed by next autumn.

The project, which is set to cost the council around £15million in total, will see new bus stops, cycleways and footpaths placed along Tramway Road or in the area.

Richard Stonehouse at Milestone Infrastructure, said: “We are incredibly proud to have won a Green Apple Award, which underlines Milestone Infrastructure's commitment to creating safer, greener highways and is a testament to the impact of Milestone's carbon tool.

“As we look for new ways to reduce emissions, it is encouraging to see the huge carbon and cost savings that can be made by identifying carbon hotspots and finding lower-carbon alternatives.”

Milestone Infrastructure Limited is working alongside the council to reduce carbon by using alternative drainage, minimising the size of the site, and applying different traffic management.

Milestone Infrastructure Limited and Oxfordshire County Council staff collecting the Green Apple Environment Gold award on Monday

Cllr Judy Roberts said: “Working with partners like Milestone Infrastructure, we are taking steps to realise our aims to be a carbon-neutral organisation by 2030. “This is part of our wider ambition to have net-zero carbon emissions across the entire county by 2050.”