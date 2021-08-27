Refugees from Afghanistan wait to be processed after arriving on a evacuation flight at Heathrow Airport on August 26. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Cherwell District Council said that the generosity of north Oxfordshire people to date means that no further donations are needed just now. The county council will be working closely with the district councils and the city councils in coming days and weeks as the situation develops.

Some of the items donated have already been distributed and gratefully received by arrivals at RAF Brize Norton from Afghanistan over recent days.

Councillor Barry Wood, the leader of Cherwell District Council, said: “There have been considerable donations from people in north Oxfordshire. These are being sorted through to be allocated according to family needs. At this particular stage no further donations are needed. We thank everyone for the wonderful support they have shown. As specific requirements are identified, there will be requests for further items.

“We have seen a tremendous response from local communities on issues such as Covid and for Syrian refugees. It is heart-warming to once more see this support from the residents and businesses of north Oxfordshire.”

Councillor Liz Leffman, the leader of Oxfordshire County Council, said “Our communities have recently provided amazing support for Syrian refugees, and during the Covid pandemic. It is heartening to see yet again this tremendous support from the residents and businesses of Oxfordshire, and I would like to thank the numerous people across the county who have come forward with donations and offers of help.

“Our new arrivals will have been through a traumatic experience and we need to ensure that they are treated with dignity. Support needs to be planned and managed to meets their needs.