An appeal has been launched to locate a missing youngster who has connections to Banbury and Bicester.

Thames Valley Police have asked the public to help find missing boy Mason.

Mason, who had connections to Banbury and Bicester, was last seen on Saturday (December 15).

Anyone who knows Mason’s whereabouts or has information that could help locate him is asked to call 101 and quote the reference number 43240606845.