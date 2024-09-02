Concerns grow for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Bicester area
Police have asked for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in the Bicester area during the early hours of this morning (September 2).
Police have asked the public to help find Lacey, who was last seen at 1.30am today.
Lacey is believed to be with her friend Aleah, who is aged 13.
Police described Lacey as a 5’2 white female of medium build with long dark brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing shorts, white Croc shoes and a black hoodie.
If you have information that could assist the police, call 101 and quote the reference number 43240420884.
