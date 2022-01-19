Concerns for young man reported missing from Banburyshire village

Northamptonshire Police have launched an appeal for help in finding Alan who was reported missing from the Woodford Halse area.

Alan was last seen wearing light grey jogging bottoms, a black hoodie/coat and black trainers.

He is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall with a stocky build, with light brown short hair.

Police are concerned for Alan and urge anyone who sees Alan to make contact with police on 101 and quote - MPD1/195/22.