Concerns for young man reported missing from Banburyshire village

Police are concerned for the welfare of a young man who is from a Banburyshire village.

By News Reporter
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 8:22 am
Updated Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 8:24 am

Northamptonshire Police have launched an appeal for help in finding Alan who was reported missing from the Woodford Halse area.

Alan was last seen wearing light grey jogging bottoms, a black hoodie/coat and black trainers.

He is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall with a stocky build, with light brown short hair.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are concerned for Alan and urge anyone who sees Alan to make contact with police on 101 and quote - MPD1/195/22.

Northamptonshire Police have launched an appeal for help in finding Alan who was reported missing from the Woodford Halse area. (Image from Northants Police Facebook post)
PoliceNorthamptonshire Police