Concerns for young man reported missing from Banburyshire village
Police are concerned for the welfare of a young man who is from a Banburyshire village.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 8:22 am
Updated
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 8:24 am
Northamptonshire Police have launched an appeal for help in finding Alan who was reported missing from the Woodford Halse area.
Alan was last seen wearing light grey jogging bottoms, a black hoodie/coat and black trainers.
He is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall with a stocky build, with light brown short hair.
Police are concerned for Alan and urge anyone who sees Alan to make contact with police on 101 and quote - MPD1/195/22.