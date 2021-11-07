Concerns for teenage girl reported missing 'believed' to be in Banbury
Thames Valley Police are concerned for the welfare of a 17 year old girl who is believed to be in Banbury.
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 7:46 pm
Updated
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 7:48 pm
Ellie has been missing since 11:30 last night, Saturday November 6, and is believed to be in Banbury.
She was seen wearing a leopard print onesie, black trainers and black coat.
If you see this teenage girl, please call police on 101 quoting incident number 43210502750.