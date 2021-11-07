Concerns for teenage girl reported missing 'believed' to be in Banbury

Thames Valley Police are concerned for the welfare of a 17 year old girl who is believed to be in Banbury.

By News Reporter
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 7:46 pm
Updated Sunday, 7th November 2021, 7:48 pm

Ellie has been missing since 11:30 last night, Saturday November 6, and is believed to be in Banbury.

She was seen wearing a leopard print onesie, black trainers and black coat.

If you see this teenage girl, please call police on 101 quoting incident number 43210502750.

Concerns for teenage girl reported missing 'believed' to be in Banbury (Image from TVP Cherwell Facebook post)
Banbury