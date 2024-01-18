Concerned residents on Banbury estate ask council to tackle anti-social behaviour and upgrade green areas

During a visit to the Ruscote estate by the council’s assistant director of environmental services, Ed Potter, on Monday (January 15), residents asked the council to make improvements to the area.The assistant director was accompanied by local councillors, who organised the inspection following residents' feedback during the community forum held in October last year.During the community forum, it was decided a senior council officer should visit the estate after concerned residents reported that they were unhappy with the state of the area, and some said they felt neglected by the council.Residents, along with Banbury Cross and Neithrop councillors, have now asked the council to consider making much-needed improvements to the estate.These include upgrading the Danesmoor playground equipment and making improvements to green spaces around the estate by planting raised flower beds, bushes, and trees.They have also asked that large-scale fly-tipping be tackled, the Evenlode garages that have become hubs for anti-social activity be removed, and the footpaths and general surroundings be maintained better.In a joint statement, Cherwell District Councillors for the area, Matt Hodgson, Dr Chukwudi Okeke, and Becky Clarke MBE said: “It was great of Mr Potter to come down to the Ruscote Estate and see for himself what the issues are. We will continue as we go forward to push for the improvements to the estate that it so badly needs and that residents are crying out for.”