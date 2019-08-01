Competitive growers prepare for Banbury show

There are two weeks remaining to enter your prized vegetable, flower or edible goodie into this year's Banbury Flower and Produce Show.

The annual showcase for gardeners, preserve-makers, cooks, bakers, crafters and others will take place in the town centre on Sunday, August 18.

The Banbury Flower and Produce Show will run along side the Food Fair

The event, which gives amateur growers and producers the chance to shine, will run alongside the Food and Drink Festival.

Gardeners, cooks and preserve-makers can enter fruit, vegetables, cut flowers, jams and cakes into seven categories and 100 classes.

Crafters, photographers and children will have their own categories.

Mayor John Colegrave said: “Many residents look forward to this event. We receive entries from people who have been involved for many years, and there are always newcomers who want to compete.”

He added: “I’m always amazed at the quality of the entries.”

The event is once again being sponsored by former Banbury mayor and businesswoman Rosemarie Higham Stevens, she said: “The flower and produce show is a very special event.

“It highlights the talents of local people and every year the exhibits are of the very highest standard.

“It’s something I look forward to, and I know the exhibitors do too.”

Closing date for entry forms is Thursday, August 15. Further information from Banbury Town Council on info@banbury.gov.uk or by calling 01295 250340.

After the judges have finished their work, which takes place between 9am and 11.30am, the entries will go on public display between 11.30am and 4pm.

Rosettes and certificates are awarded to the best in each class during a trophy presentation at 3.30pm.