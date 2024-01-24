Community write to MP and councillors about tackling the cost of living crisis in Banbury

Participants took part in an hour’s discussion exploring the problems currently facing people and thinking about what could be done to help address concerns over paying bills or the poor conditions of some housing.

Maria Huff, for Banbury Acting Together, said: “This was a very worthwhile event, and we thank people for giving us their time to listen, learn from each other, and build ideas on this very cold day in Banbury; it is really appreciated! I think the event again shows that, together, we can tackle even the big issues by listening to each other. Now we’ll be looking at the ideas that the groups developed and where we can take them next.”