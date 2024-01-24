News you can trust since 1838
Community write to MP and councillors about tackling the cost of living crisis in Banbury

Following last Saturday’s community assembly, letters will be sent to MP Victoria Prentis and district and town councillors about tackling the cost of living crisis in Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Published 24th Jan 2024, 11:29 GMT
The second community assembly, organised by Banbury Acting Together (a network of community groups), took place on Saturday (January 20) in Castle Quay’s Hub.

Participants took part in an hour’s discussion exploring the problems currently facing people and thinking about what could be done to help address concerns over paying bills or the poor conditions of some housing.

Maria Huff, for Banbury Acting Together, said: “This was a very worthwhile event, and we thank people for giving us their time to listen, learn from each other, and build ideas on this very cold day in Banbury; it is really appreciated! I think the event again shows that, together, we can tackle even the big issues by listening to each other. Now we’ll be looking at the ideas that the groups developed and where we can take them next.”

