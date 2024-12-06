Community wardens praised for their work tackling antisocial behaviour in Banbury

Two Banbury community wardens have been praised for their work tackling antisocial behaviour in the town.

Cherwell District Council wardens Helen Inskip and Trudie Rose received the Laycock Award for their great work.

The pair alongside the Banbury Neighbourhood Policing Team were presented with the award at a police conference on Thursday, November 28.

Helen and Trudie were awarded for their work assisting the police with Operation Jankle throughout last year.

The operation focused on a group of youngsters causing antisocial behaviour and criminal damage in Bretch Hill.

The same group was also responsible for causing alarm and distress to staff and customers at a shop in the area.

Helen and Trudie worked hard to gather intelligence and build relationships with residents and staff at the shop so they had trust and support to report crimes.

Cllr Rob Parkinson, portfolio holder for safer communities, said: “We are tremendously proud of Helen and Trudie and the work they are doing. Operation Jankle targeted a group of young individuals who were causing concern in the community.

“The wardens carried out high-visibility patrols as part of the operation. They helped give members of the public the confidence and reassurance they needed to make a number of reports to the police, as well as gathering intelligence of their own.

“This gave the police the evidence they needed to ultimately make arrests and secure prosecutions. Banbury is a safer town as a result, and it is very fitting for the officers to have received this recognition from their police colleagues.”