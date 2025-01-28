Community music festival near Banbury forced to cancel this year's event because of 'increasing costs'
The organisers of Adderbury’s Party in the Park festival released a statement yesterday (January 27).
They said: “With great regret, and after serious consideration, the PiP (Party in the Park) committee has come to the conclusion that due to the increasing costs of holding the event on the Lucy Placket Playing Field, the event is no longer financially viable.”
The festival originally started as a free event; however, due to increased costs, it was changed to a ticketed event in 2019.
Held every June, the festival attracted many Adderbury residents as well as visitors from further afield for its friendly atmosphere, family games and selection of live music.
Organisers behind the festival say they are looking at all options available in order to be able to bring the festival back in the future.
