Community group in village near Banbury ensure all enjoy Christmas lunch

Chef David Lively alongside some of the volunteers who ensure no one went without a Christmas lunch in Bloxham.

The free two-course meal was the fifth Christmas community lunch organised by The Christmas Chums of Bloxham and was enjoyed by over 30 guests in the village’s Baptist chapel.

Alongside the lunch, which was enjoyed by old and new friends, there was carol singing, a visit by Santa Claus, and then the special day culminated in watching the King's speech.

Advertisement

Bee Myson, one of the organisers, said the planning for the event started a few months ago so they could find a chef. She added: "Each year planning begins in the autumn, with one of the early tasks being to identify our chef, the key element around whom the event naturally revolves.

Many of the volunteers spent their Christmas Day preparing and then tidying up the lunch.

"This year an advert in The Bloxham Broadsheet resulted in contact from chef David Lively from Sysco/Fresh Direct. Not only was David keen to spend a ‘busman’s holiday’ by cheffing for us on Christmas Day, but his firm also supplied all the vegetables, vegetarian alternative, and gravy.

"We are so grateful for this amazing support, together with the generosity of our helpers and sponsors, and we have been delighted to see how much our guests appreciated the occasion."

Advertisement

A total of 50 volunteers supported the event, with many spending their Christmas Day helping out at the lunch. Transport to and from the chapel was also provided, and the Bloxham WI made sure no one left without receiving a present.