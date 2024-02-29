Community group in Hook Norton aims to raise £500,000 to tackle village housing problems

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hook Norton Community Land Trust unveiled their plans at Hook Norton Sports and Social Club on Tuesday February 20.

They hope to tackle the housing crisis and climate emergency by offering the community energy-efficient homes powered by locally generated renewable energy.

The group is looking for investments in shares for the project that range from £250 to £50,000 for individuals and £100,000 for company investments.

A spokesperson for the group said: “By investing in the share offer, individuals become part of a transformative project delivering affordable, sustainable homes for local families, individuals, and couples with low incomes."

The initiative hopes to build 12 homes that will house around 24 adults and 24 children through the housing association Soha Housing, as well as a therapy room, car club, hooky hub and other community facilities on the site.

The group has already received £80,000 in grant funding and aims to raise a further £3.12million from the sale of four homes at market value to help cover the £3.7million total cost of the project.

Local resident Rachel Cronin said: “I’ve lived in this village for six years now, and I’ve seen the options that are unavailable to me.

“I watch every new development being built with a sense of dismay and a strong understanding of the choices I would have to make to have access to what’s on offer. I also refuse to give in to the nagging suspicion that I don’t deserve to stay here because I haven’t sacrificed my ideals or tried hard enough.”