Community fundraiser offers entertainment tomorrow (Sunday) and will raise funds for organisations helping Banbury people
The event is a free-to-enter, family-friendly fundraising event, organised by Banbury Car & Bike Meet, Banbury Cricket Club and Rotary Club of Banbury and it is aimed at the whole community.
It takes place at Banbury Cricket Club, Bodicote from 1pm – 6pm and all money raised on the day will be divided between Frank Wise School and The Lunchbox Project, which is run by Prabhu Natarajan and provides food to those who are struggling financially.The Mayor Cllr Fiaz Ahmed, will also be attending to show his support for this valuable community fundraising event. There will be live music, fairground rides, a bar, refreshments, food vendors and ice creams as well as a Car & Bike Show. All vendors are local businesses with all funds going back into the community.