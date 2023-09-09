It takes place at Banbury Cricket Club, Bodicote from 1pm – 6pm and all money raised on the day will be divided between Frank Wise School and The Lunchbox Project, which is run by Prabhu Natarajan and provides food to those who are struggling financially.The Mayor Cllr Fiaz Ahmed, will also be attending to show his support for this valuable community fundraising event. There will be live music, fairground rides, a bar, refreshments, food vendors and ice creams as well as a Car & Bike Show. All vendors are local businesses with all funds going back into the community.