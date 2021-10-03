Community football match for long-time Banbury player and manager raises more than £3,000 for local charity

Presentation of cheque for funds raised Phil Lines Testimonial: Pictured: Hannah Lehman with Katharine House Hospice, Vicky Allen the clubhouse manager Easington Sports FC, Phil Lines and Ronnie Johnson, event host (Submitted photo)

More than 350 supporters attended the night of football nostalgia at Addison Road, home of Easington Sports FC for The Phil Lines Testimonial event.

The fundraising match was set up to pay tribute to Banbury' s most successful non-league manager, Phil Lines, whose 500 games as a non-league player set him up for his long managerial career.

Former players and friends travelled from across the UK to attend the event held on Friday September 3.

Organisers of the event recently presented the Katharine House Hospice with a cheque for £3,500 from the event.

A spokesperson for the event said: "The response from past players over the last four decades was fantastic with over 40 players participating in the match.

"The spirit, camaraderie, fun and joy of the social gathering post - match was exuberant as old friends and team mates shared memories from yesteryear in celebration of Phil Lines special achievement. Charity was also a major winner with over £3400 raised for our wonderful local facility, Katharine House Hospice!"