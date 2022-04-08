Community comes together to help injured woman outside Chipping Norton pub

The Chipping Norton Neighbourhood Team with Thames Valley Police posted a thank you note to the members of the community on social media for coming together to help an injured woman outside a town pub.

The thank you note on The TVP Cherwell Facebook page said: “Chipping Norton Neighbourhood Team would like to say a massive thanks to the members of the public that help tend to an injured lady outside The Fox, you were great!

“We would also like to thank the off duty paramedic who stayed to help until the ambulance arrived. Also a huge thanks to the Blue Cross charity shop for supplying a few extra blankets to help deal with that bitter wind.

