Community comes together for Big Lunch

Banbury's first ever Big Community Lunch, held in People’s Park, on Saturday has been voted a big success by the four charities who staged the event.

Over 600 people attended the five-hour event staged by charities, Banbury Young Homelessness Project (BYHP), Let’s Play, Sunrise Multicultural Project and Community Albums.

St John Ambulance cadets Sophia and Maya Ntege with Finn Wyatt

The free event attracted support not only from Puritans Community Radio but also featured live performances from local musicians, Whiter Than, Deslynn Smith and Libby Husband.

BYHP’s chief executive Patrick Vercoe, said: "We are extremely grateful to our title sponsor Hawkins Construction Group for their generous support, says. Their financial injection made it possible to put on extra attractions such as Children’s Entertainer Barney Bonkers."

The free buffet food was snapped by visitors to The Big Community Lunch, with many bringing extra food to share. The two bouncy castles were busy throughout the day, as was the Thames Valley Police, who were busy locking up youngsters in the back of a police van.

Patrick added: “I would like to take this opportunity of thanking all the staff and volunteers, from the charities involved, in helping to make the day such a success.

Simon Hill from Community Album helps Freya Heslin to make some music

“We also received marvellous support from Fine Lady Bakeries, Banbury Food for Charities, Hello Fresh, DCS Group and both Banbury Town Council and Cherwell District Council. It was fantastic to see the community come together and even the weather gods were on our side."