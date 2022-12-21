Community celebrates second anniversary of Warm Hub in village near Banbury

Volunteers of all ages alongside community support services workers outside Father Christmas's grotto.

The anniversary celebrations at the Shotteswell Village Hall were combined with joyous Christmas spirit as regular volunteers got the party underway with Christmas carol music, festive jumpers and Santa hats.

The mobile library, a familiar sight in the village, was transformed into a grotto fit for Santa and his elf for the children to enjoy, and committee volunteers worked tirelessly inside the hall to cook and serve 135 free tasty cooked breakfasts.

Tim Cox, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, joined in the festive fun and spent the morning chatting to local residents and community support service workers who were present at the event.

Father Christmas entertaining visitors to the library turned grotto at the Shotteswell Village Hall.

Tim said: "I’m delighted to be in Shotteswell today, the amazing atmosphere and wide age range of people here shows just how important this event is for local residents."

The village’s monthly breakfast event became the first Warm Hub in Warwickshire back in 2020 and was launched by the local charity Warwickshire Rural Community Council (WRCC).

The Warm Hubs have different aims across the county but are typically based around cooking breakfasts, running coffee mornings, playing board games, doing crafts, and other activities, but they all provide accessible, warm, and safe places for residents to meet up.

Jackie Holcroft, WRCC Warm Hub manager, said: "Congratulations to Shotteswell on a fantastic second anniversary event!

"It’s great that so many residents and volunteers have turned out today, and we’re really pleased that the community spirit has been further strengthened by support from the Emergency Services, the Mobile Library, the Lord Lieutenant and our sponsor Cadent."

Ben Zammett, chair of Shotteswell Village Hall Committee, said: "Thank you to everyone for joining us today, and we were really pleased to see more new faces as well as our regulars joining us for this important occasion.

"We look forward to welcoming residents and community supporters to many more of our Warm Hub breakfasts in 2023!"