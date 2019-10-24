Comedic speaker for TedxBanbury event

Writer Simeon Courtie is announced as the latest speaker at TEDxBanbury event to take place in February 2020.

Simeon is a communications trainer and experienced broadcaster. He has presented national television and radio for over 20 years, from his Children’s BBC days in the 90s, to hosting the All England BBC local radio evening show in 2018.

Simeon writes for Have I Got News For You, and won the London Book Festival grand prize for his comedy travel memoir, The Long and Whining Road.

TEDxBanbury curator Daniel Holley said: "Simeon will bring a fresh new look at the art of comedy."

Simeon lives near Banbury and when not writing loves an escapade - he ran the Palestine Freedom of Movement marathon this year and is running the Pyongyang marathon in North Korea in 2020.