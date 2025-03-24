Comedian, writer and podcast host Lucy Porter to bring new show to Banbury's Mill Arts Centre

Comedian, writer and podcast host Lucy Porter will bring her brand new show to Banbury’s Mill Arts Centre next week (Wednesday, April 2).

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new show titled ‘No Regrets’ is a comedic look at some of the mistakes and regrets Lucy has made during her life.

It features stories of disastrous dates, professional calamities, ruined friendships and parenting fails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy will explain in detail how these experiences shaped her and ponder about how her life would have turned out if she’d acted differently.

Comedian and writer Lucy Porter will bring her new show to Banbury next week.

The comedian will also examine commonly experienced regrets, like the complicated work-life balance many people struggle with post-lockdown and the notion of voting popular TV personalities into political roles.

Describing the show, Lucy said: “It’s a romp through some of the more shameful and silly things that I have done in my life.

“It’s yet another stage in my ongoing midlife crisis, which luckily a lot of my audience seem to be going through with me at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a lot of fun for people who are leaving behind their partying days for caravanning and jigsaws. But also I like to think that younger people will get something out of it because they can learn not to repeat the terrible mistakes that I have made in my life – professionally, personally, sartorially and tonsorially – as well as some talk about bad haircuts too.”

TV fans will recognise Lucy from appearances on QI, Mock The Week, Have I Got News for You, and Would I Lie to You.

Lucy has also been on EastEnders, the stage version of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and she hosts the ‘Fingers on Buzzers’ podcast.

For more information, visit: https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/lucyporter/