Colourful mural showcasing the iconic Banbury Cross is installed at town centre coffee shop

By Jack Ingham
Published 9th Jun 2025, 16:02 BST

A colourful mural that showcases the iconic Banbury Cross monument has been installed at a town centre coffee shop.

The panoramic mural was created by local artist Charlie Short and installed on the exterior of the Banbury Cross Coffee House yesterday (Sunday, June 8).

The impressive piece took Charlie, who works under the name Charlie’s Art, around eight months to complete.

Owner of Banbury Cross Coffee House, Jeswin Gigi, commissioned Charlie to create the piece after being impressed with some of his smaller paintings that decorate the inside of the coffee shop.

Artist Charlie Short and Banbury Cross Coffee House owner Jeswin Gigi in front of the new mural.Artist Charlie Short and Banbury Cross Coffee House owner Jeswin Gigi in front of the new mural.
Jeswin said: “The mural brings the iconic Banbury Cross to life in a way that connects our community to its history.

“Charlie's vision perfectly captures what makes our town special.”

The artwork will join other recent installations, such as the Banbury Beings project at the train station, in helping to bring a new lease of life to the town this summer.

For information about Charlie’s Art, visit his social media at: https://www.facebook.com/charlie.s.art.2023/

