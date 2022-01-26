Collision leaves road closed on A3400 near Chipping Norton
A collision on the A3400 Stratford Road has left the road closed near Chipping Norton tonight, Wednesday January 26.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 9:33 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 9:36 pm
According to a TVP West Oxfordshire Facebook post, emergency services from Thames Valley Police, Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue and ambulance responded to the road traffic collision on the A3400 earlier this evening.
According to AA Traffic, the road closure occurred on the A3400 both directions between B4026 (Over Norton Turn-off) and A361 Banbury Road (Shell Petrol Station Roundabout).
No further details were immediately available.