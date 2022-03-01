The incident happened after a pedestrian was crossing the road when he was involved in a collision with a heavy good vehicle. The collision occurred around 3.20pm in New Street at the junction with the A361 in the Chipping Norton town centre.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, suffered serious injuries and very sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the HGV did not suffer any injuries and nobody has been arrested.

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage after the road traffic collision in Chipping Norton town centre.

Investigating officer PC Phil Hanham of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Bicester, said: “This collision occurred in the middle of the afternoon in Chipping Norton town centre, and as a result, very sadly, a man has died of his injuries, despite the efforts of medical professionals and the public.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the vicinity of Chipping Norton town centre yesterday who witnessed this collision to please contact Thames Valley Police, either by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220090418.

“If anybody was driving in the area and has dash-cam, I would ask you to please check this and get in touch with the force if it has captured the collision or the moments leading up to the collision.

“I would like to thank those who came to the aid of the man and their efforts in trying to help him.

“Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the man’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

South Central Ambulance Service also responded to the incident, and sent two ambulance crews, a paramedic team leader and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.