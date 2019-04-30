Cold weather fails to dampen spirits for Adderbury Day of Dance

Morris sides in Adderbury danced through the wind and rain for the village’s annual festival on Saturday.

Adderbury Day of Dance once again saw the three groups spreading cheer throughout the village with many people coming out to enjoy the traditional spectacle.

Adderbury Morris Men, Adderbury Village Morris Men and the all-female group Sharp and Blunt jigged their way around pubs, roadsides and even Gracewell’s of Adderbury Care Home. The dancers started at around 11am and continued until 6pm mainly outside The Red Lion and The Bell pubs, where many stayed long afterwards.

The Day of Dance has been going for more than 40 years with morris dancing in Adderbury dating back to the 19th century.

