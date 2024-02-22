Coffee pod recycling scheme in Banbury reaches the one million milestone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council, working alongside the not-for-profit organisation Podback has been collecting residents’ used coffee pods and recycling the materials that are used in them.

Launched at the end of May 2023, over 3,000 households in the region have signed up to the scheme, together recycling 1,048,397 pods weighing 16.4 tonnes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Andrew McHugh, portfolio holder for cleaner and greener communities, said: “Waste reduction and recycling are key commitments for the council, but we can only make a real difference with the support of our communities.

Cherwell District Council has recycled over one million coffee pods as part of a recent scheme.

“Reaching this million pods milestone only eight months into a new service is a real sign of residents’ commitment to environmental sustainability. Their efforts with coffee pods make an important contribution to our work to improve the district’s recycling rates, and, like all recycling, it saves energy and reduces reliance on the extraction of raw materials.”

Residents signed up to the scheme receive two free rolls of white or green bags, depending on whether they use aluminium or plastic pods. They can order more from the Podback website when they run out.

After collection, the pods are taken to reprocessing plants, where they are shredded to remove the coffee grounds. The plastic and aluminium are then transformed into new products, including drink cans, car components, building products, and garden furniture.