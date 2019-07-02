Club appeals for mugs for a plastic-free Fairport

An appeal has gone out for unwanted mugs to help a Fairport fundraisin group go plastic free.

Cropredy Cricket Club offers festival-goers cookedbreakfasts with hot drinks in polystyrene cups to raise money for its activities throughout the year.

But this year the volunteers are asking the public for unwanted mugs in a bid to join the ‘Drastic on Plastic’ initiative by Fairport at the 2019 event. Anyone with mugs to spare should contact Jenny Coleman and Sally Hartland via www.facebook.com/sally.hartland.3

If the club can dispense with the annual consignment of polystyrene cups it will be joining the Banbury & District Canoe Club and Cropredy primary school which have both gone plastic free in their festival catering operations.

Cricket club volunteer Jenny Coleman has been helping to coordinate the breakfasts - served between 7am - midday over the three days of Fairport’s Cropredy Convention - for 12 years.

“Getting a whole load of mugs that we can reuse every year will not only save on single-use plastic cups but it will save us the money they cost,” she said.

“Over the three days of the festival we probably use around 1,000 cups. Because our breakfasts are takeaways, we’d have to rely on people to return the mugs to us by the next day. Our volunteers will wash them up which is more work but it’s a good way to cut out plastics and it’s much nicer for people to drink out of a proper mug.”

The Cropredy Cricket Club’s Fairport volunteer team is made up of six people.

Mrs Coleman said the club was keen to follow the lead of the canoe club, which provides full breakfasts with crockery and cutlery and the school, where breakfast can be enjoyed as a sit down affair and which is also plastic-free.

She said she and Ms Hartland share an eco project throughout the year.

“Sally and I are working with a company where we collect from local schools such things as crisp bags that cannot be readily recycled through the council. We box these up and send them off. We are currently looking for a sizable shed to expand our operation.”