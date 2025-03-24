Police have placed 'closure' orders on two Banbury houses following repeated reports involving drugs use.

Magistrates have granted the orders which prevent anyone but the residents, emergency services and some other official agency representatives from entering the houses.

In a public statement at the weekend, Thames Valley Police said: “Following reports of ongoing anti-social behaviour linked to drug misuse, the Banbury Neighbourhood Team have applied for Closure Orders at two properties this week.

“A Closure Order is granted by the Magistrates Court and prohibits anybody who is not named on the order from entering the address. They are a useful tool in our fight against ASB and protecting vulnerable people.

“If a person not named on the order is found within the property then they are liable for arrest and prosecution. We will be actively monitoring these addresses to ensure compliance.”

The team has not identified the addresses but notices have been placed on each of the doors.

Closure orders may be made by police officer of at least the rank of Inspector for 24 hours or a Superintendent for 48 hours, or the local authority, if they are satisfied on reasonable grounds that the use of the particular premises has resulted or is likely soon to result in nuisance to members of the public, or that there has been or is likely soon to be disorder near those premises associated with the use of those premises, and that the notice is necessary to prevent the nuisance or disorder from continuing, recurring or occurring, according to ASBHelp.