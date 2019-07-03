Clock ticking for mystery West Oxfordshire lottery winner to claim £1m

The clock is ticking for a mystery lottery winner in West Oxfordshire who has less than a month left to claim a EuroMillions prize worth £1m.

The last-ditch search is still on to find the owner of the winning ticket from the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on January 29, with the winning code XHRG 26506.

With the deadline to claim July 28, National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets one last time for the chance to claim this life-changing prize.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.

“We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding.

“This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.”

EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw. For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Players raise, on average, around £30m for National Lottery-funded projects every week.

In West Oxfordshire alone more than 500 National Lottery grants have been awarded to help projects across the arts, sports, heritage, health, education, environment, charity and voluntary sectors.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk

For further information call 0333 234 4433 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk.