Clerk for Banbury Town Council to retire after 15 years of service

Banbury Town Council announces the retirement of town clerk Mark Recchia after 15 years in the post. (Image from Banbury Town Council)

Before joining the town council, Mark enjoyed a varied career in local government working for county and metropolitan borough councils in the north of England before joining Cherwell District Council in 1990.

Mark says the highlight of his career in Banbury was arranging the visit by the Queen to the town hall in 2008 as part of the town’s 400th Charter Anniversary celebrations.

Mark will continue to live locally and retain his away-from-work interests.

As a past secretary of Banbury Rotary Club, Mark is looking forward to continuing as an active Rotarian.

He is a member of the Cherwell Strollers Walking Football Club and a keen supporter of Banbury United. He will devote more time to both activities.

Leader of the town council Kieron Mallon said: “Mark will be greatly missed. Under his stewardship the town council has established itself as a vital part of the Banbury community.

“He set an extremely high standard and was highly respected wherever he went. He will be a hard act to follow.”