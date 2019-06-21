Claw hammers for coffee at Brackley tool trade in event

Brackley residents are being asked to make space in their tool sheds by putting discarded tools to good use.

Brackley Rotary Club is giving advance notification that they will be collecting old hand tools to support the Tools for Self Reliance charity.

The tools may be handed in at Brackley Rotary’s coffee morning at the community room of the fire station, tomorrow, Saturday, June 22, between 10.00am and noon.

Parking is available, just inside Herrieffs Farm Road on the right, at the side of the station.

Rotarian Ian Watson said; “We need old and new hand tools - primarily carpentry and metal work, but also garden tools.

"The tools will be serviced and boxed up by volunteers at the Tools for Self Reliance centre in Northampton. The sets will go to Africa for distribution, helping families produce income to support themselves.”

He added: "If you are unable to bring your contribution to the fire station please email Ian Watson: watsonhinton@aol.com and we will try to make a collection.”