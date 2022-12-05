News you can trust since 1838
Clarkson's Farm's Kaleb Cooper livens up his Christmas shopping trip to Banbury - and people love him even more now!

It is clear that Christmas shopping is not for everyone - and Kaleb Cooper is the first to admit that.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 10:34am
Kaleb Cooper secretly signs copies of his book in Banbury. This is a still from his video in his Instagram page: cooper_kaleb
But the farmer who has found fame on the TV show Clarkson's Farm discovered a new way to liven up his trip to Banbury by secretly signing copies of his book, The World According To Kaleb.

He was in town while with partner Taya when he posted a video on social media of him in WHSMiths, signing the books.

And it worked - one shopper spotted him and bought a book, while many others reacted favourably online.

He wrote on Instagram: "Taya dragged me shopping so I decided to go find all my books around Banbury and sign them. As soon as I signed this one someone decided to buy it, thank you all."

In the video, he says: "So I'm going round Banbury looking for my books that's already in stores and I'm signing them all. I like shopping now."

