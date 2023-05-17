Clarkson's Farm star near Chipping Norton doubles fundraising target after completing marathon

A well-known face from Clarkson's Farm near Chipping Norton doubled his fundraising target after completing a marathon.

Charlie Ireland, who works as a farm management and consulting advisor to a number of high-profile and high-net-worth clients, including Jeremy Clarkson, at his Chipping Norton farm, raised an incredible £22,359 for the charity by running the inaugural Rob Burrows Marathon in Leeds last Sunday (May 14).

Charlie, who is often referred to as cheerful Charlie due to him frequently informing Jeremy that he has overspent or made a mistake with the farm, chose the Motor Neurone Disease Association because they are looking after his father, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2008.

Charlie Ireland pictured alongside fellow Clarkson's Farm Gerald Cooper.

Before the run, Charlie said: "I’m not sure I really thought this through for my first (and only) marathon—Leeds is horribly hilly, it seems—but I am looking forward to the challenge.

"My dad was diagnosed with MND in 2008, and the MND Association were amazing. Our family met some incredible people who showed so much warmth and kindness, which made Dad’s life far easier. There is no known cure, but the funds raised will help families like ours cope a little easier by getting the support they need from the MND Association. It will also enable further research into this terrible disease."

To donate, visit https://justgiving.com/fundraising/charlie-ireland1

The marathon was named after former Leeds Rhinos and England rugby player Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019. Rob also completed the marathon on Sunday in a specially adapted wheelchair before being carried over the finish line by former teammate Kevin Sinfield.