News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Clarkson's Farm star near Chipping Norton doubles fundraising target after completing marathon

The star ran the inaugural Rob Burrows Marathon in Leeds

By Jack Ingham
Published 17th May 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:39 BST

A well-known face from Clarkson's Farm near Chipping Norton doubled his fundraising target after completing a marathon.

Charlie Ireland, who works as a farm management and consulting advisor to a number of high-profile and high-net-worth clients, including Jeremy Clarkson, at his Chipping Norton farm, raised an incredible £22,359 for the charity by running the inaugural Rob Burrows Marathon in Leeds last Sunday (May 14).

Charlie, who is often referred to as cheerful Charlie due to him frequently informing Jeremy that he has overspent or made a mistake with the farm, chose the Motor Neurone Disease Association because they are looking after his father, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2008.

Most Popular
Charlie Ireland pictured alongside fellow Clarkson's Farm Gerald Cooper.Charlie Ireland pictured alongside fellow Clarkson's Farm Gerald Cooper.
Charlie Ireland pictured alongside fellow Clarkson's Farm Gerald Cooper.

Before the run, Charlie said: "I’m not sure I really thought this through for my first (and only) marathon—Leeds is horribly hilly, it seems—but I am looking forward to the challenge.

"My dad was diagnosed with MND in 2008, and the MND Association were amazing. Our family met some incredible people who showed so much warmth and kindness, which made Dad’s life far easier. There is no known cure, but the funds raised will help families like ours cope a little easier by getting the support they need from the MND Association. It will also enable further research into this terrible disease."

To donate, visit https://justgiving.com/fundraising/charlie-ireland1

The marathon was named after former Leeds Rhinos and England rugby player Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019. Rob also completed the marathon on Sunday in a specially adapted wheelchair before being carried over the finish line by former teammate Kevin Sinfield.

Charlie is known as Cheerful Charlie because he often corrects Jeremy's decisions on the farm.Charlie is known as Cheerful Charlie because he often corrects Jeremy's decisions on the farm.
Charlie is known as Cheerful Charlie because he often corrects Jeremy's decisions on the farm.
Related topics:Jeremy ClarksonRob BurrowLeeds