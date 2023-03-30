News you can trust since 1838
Citizens advice to open pop-up information hub inside Banbury's Castle Quay shopping centre

Citizens Advice North Oxon and South Northants will open a community information hub at the community pop-up space inside Banbury’s Castle Quay.

By Jack Ingham
Published 30th Mar 2023, 17:34 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 17:34 BST

The hub will be open every Monday from 10am to 12pm starting April 3 and will have team members offering advice to people with legal, debt, consumer, housing, and other problems.

Citizens Advice will not be able to offer a full advice session but will be there to talk to people about problems and discuss the best way to get the help needed.

For more information, visit https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/local/north-oxon-south-northants/

The community information hub will take place inside the community pop-up space in Castle Quay.
