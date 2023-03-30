Citizens advice to open pop-up information hub inside Banbury's Castle Quay shopping centre
Citizens Advice North Oxon and South Northants will open a community information hub at the community pop-up space inside Banbury’s Castle Quay.
By Jack Ingham
Published 30th Mar 2023, 17:34 BST
The hub will be open every Monday from 10am to 12pm starting April 3 and will have team members offering advice to people with legal, debt, consumer, housing, and other problems.
Citizens Advice will not be able to offer a full advice session but will be there to talk to people about problems and discuss the best way to get the help needed.