The magic of movies will be celebrated this weekend with £4 cinema tickets at The Light, Banbury.

The ticket prices are part of National Cinema Day on Saturday and apply to all 13 cinemas in The Light’s chain.

A spokesman said: “Building on the success of the last two years in Banbury, we are excited to extend this special offer to include select showings on Sunday, September 1.

"This ensures that even more people have the chance to catch up on the latest blockbusters, recent releases, and independent films—all at a fraction of the usual price.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the films you can see for £4 on National Cinema Day at The Light, Banbury

The line-up is attractive, with an exciting selection of new releases plus a sprinkling of must-see classics back on the big screen. If you’re after big screen blockbusters The Light has got you covered with Deadpool & Wolverine, Twisters and It Ends With Us.

For those who like darker thrills The Light has got Alien: Romulus, Blink Twice, and The Crow. For families, there are the biggest animations of the year with Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 among other great titles.

Plus if you are feeling nostalgic check out their anniversary screenings of The Terminator, Pulp Fiction and Coraline. All this and other titles for just £4 a ticket.

The Light continues the party into Sunday, September 1 with £4 tickets available on select shows throughout the day.

The Light cinema, Banbury is showing Despicable Me 4 as part of its National Cinema Day celebrations - tickets reduced to £4

Autism-Friendly screenings are available away from the hustle of Saturday, plus some favourite independent content from this year and a special event cinema screening of NT Live: Present Laughter.

To ensure guests have a great experience, The Light have also lined up some exciting offers and promotions across some cinema treats and drinks ranges which will be available at the venue.

They are also offering one month free on their myLight premiere membership which provides unlimited films and some discounts for just £15.99 per month. The offer is open until Sunday, September 8.

James Morris, CEO of The Light, said: "We have some fantastic offers and promotions lined up to ensure our guests have an unforgettable experience. We can't wait to welcome everyone and share in the excitement!"