Church of England must allow same sex marriage, says Banbury High Steward

A row has been simmering over the question of same sex marriages in church, with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby reportedly saying he would rather see the Church of England dis-established than risk it being broken up globally over disagreements on the issue.

The Archbishop’s view was leaked after a private meeting with MPs at Westminster. It is understood many MPs believe not allowing same sex marriages in church would be ‘out of step’ with the law and public opinion. A number have threatened parliamentary intervention unless the C of E aligns itself with the law.

However in many countries – some of which outlaw homosexuality - church leaders believe the word of the bible should be followed. The Archbishop is said to ‘publicly, unreservedly and joyfully’ welcome church blessings for same sex couples but fears that forcing the issue of same sex marriage on the Church of England will risk entire break up of the Christian churches around the world.

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, is struggling with the matter of same sex marriages in the Church of England

At a meeting of the Anglican Consultative Council this week, Mr Welby said: “I was summoned twice to Parliament and threatened with parliamentary action to force same-sex marriage on us, called in England equal marriage.”

He said “Obedience to God comes ahead of loyalty to country.”

Sir Tony, formerly the second estates commissioner who answers questions in parliament on Church of England matters, has gone on record saying the C of E must allow same sex marriages.

He believes a suitable compromise would be for each request for church marriage by a same sex couple to be left to each individual vicar to decide.

Sir Tony Baldry, the former Second Church Estates Commissioner, who believes priests should be allowed perform same sex marriages if they wish to

The Church Times reported Sir Tony’s suggestion that a Private Member’s Bill with the effect of permitting C of E priests to marry same-sex couples would be the most straightforward method Parliament could use, giving same sex marriage parity with the marriage of divorced people in church.

“Such legislation would not oblige a single priest to do anything against their will or conscience, but would reflect what is happening elsewhere in the United Kingdom,” Sir Tony said.

At a meeting of members of the church Synod (an assembly of bishops and church officials to deal with questions of discipline or administration), he said the Church’s opposition to same-sex relationships is a ‘serious barrier’ and that many younger people think the approach of the Church of England is ‘at best weird and at worst homophobic’.

One of the Synod members expressed concern that in a voluntary system, in the days of the ‘social media atmosphere’, those who chose not to perform same sex marriages in church might opens themselves up to informal or even organised local campaigns. He asked how such priests might be protected.

Sir Tony said: “I think we should not be frightened of doing what we consider to be right on the basis that it may offend some. I think we just have to encourage people to be a lot more tolerant to each other.”

