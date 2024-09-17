Church of England diocese covering Banbury has 'exceptionally well-led safeguarding'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Oxford Diocese, which covers Banbury and wider Oxfordshire, has 'exceptionally well-led safeguarding' according to an independent audit.

The audit into the safeguarding work within the Diocese of Oxford has found a ‘safeguarding first’ philosophy which is ‘exceptionally well-led’.

The audit was conducted in June, by the INEQE Safeguarding Group, which has published its report today (Tuesday). The audit is part of a national programme, commissioned by the Archbishop’s Council, to conduct an intensive and comprehensive review of safeguarding at each diocese and cathedral in the Church of England.

The report’s authors found the Diocese of Oxford to have ‘a solid safeguarding foundation delivered by its exceptionally well-led and blended Safeguarding Team’. The report commended what it described as a ‘safeguarding first’ philosophy and congratulated the parishes in the diocese for the sense of optimism it found on the frontline ‘where talented Parish Safeguarding Officers (PSOs) lead by example’ and ‘collaboration is strong’.

Bishop Steven said: “I’m delighted our network of dedicated and professional PSOs have been recognised by this audit. I would like to thank them and all of our staff who took part in the rigorous and thorough process and continue to make safeguarding a priority in their day-to-day roles.

“Jesus called us to love God and love one another and we believe in Oxford that safeguarding is at the very heart of this Gospel message. We want our churches to be welcoming, safe places for all, especially those who are vulnerable.”

The report concluded with a number of detailed recommendations to further grow and build on the diocese’s strengths and solid foundation to become an ‘exemplar in the field’ of safeguarding.

The INEQE recommended that the Bishop’s Council should carry out a skills, inclusion and diversity audit and that it should consider how it can further strengthen its oversight via the inclusion of relevant local community organisations (e.g. foodbanks), charities and those advocating on behalf of marginalised groups.

Head of Safeguarding Dr Louise Whitehead said: “I am really pleased that the hard work and dedication of the parishes and team has been recognised. There is still more we can do but we are absolutely on the right trajectory with recognition across the diocese of the need to prioritise safeguarding.”

Read the full report here.