A Christmas tree festival in a village near Banbury has raised over £7,000.

A record-high amount of £7,001.61 raised during St Mary the Virgin Church’s Christmas tree festival will be split between charity and essential repair work at the church.

The church will donate £1,750 raised from the festival towards local mental health charity Oxfordshire Mind, while the remaining £5,250.61 will be spent on the church.

Clare Lester, a member of the event’s organising committee, said: “Our Christmas Tree Festival was a wonderful community success, thanks to the many who helped and supported the event.”

Daisy Frost of Mr Frosty and Daughters with their award for best overall tree.

"The glittering display of trees was enjoyed by hundreds of people and was decorated to a very high standard.”

The winners of the best decorated tree competition, as voted for by the public, were announced as Christopher Rawlins CE Primary School winning the children and young people category.