Christmas tree festival in village near Banbury raises over £7,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
A record-high amount of £7,001.61 raised during St Mary the Virgin Church’s Christmas tree festival will be split between charity and essential repair work at the church.
The church will donate £1,750 raised from the festival towards local mental health charity Oxfordshire Mind, while the remaining £5,250.61 will be spent on the church.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Clare Lester, a member of the event’s organising committee, said: “Our Christmas Tree Festival was a wonderful community success, thanks to the many who helped and supported the event.”
"The glittering display of trees was enjoyed by hundreds of people and was decorated to a very high standard.”
The winners of the best decorated tree competition, as voted for by the public, were announced as Christopher Rawlins CE Primary School winning the children and young people category.
The community category was claimed by the Adderbury and District Women’s Institute; the business category was won by Adderbury Stores; and Mr Frosty and Daughters Ice Cream Van took the best overall.