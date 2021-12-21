Christmas Tractor Run around Banbury area hailed as huge success raising nearly £20,000 for Katharine House Hospice charity (photo by Matthew Hicks)

The event in its sixth year, one of the highlights in the Christmas calendar, drew residents across countless villages to the streets to watch the spectacular parade on December 18.

Jennie Steenkamp, commercial manager and director for RC Baker Ltd., said: "The event was a huge success. We were delighted and amazed by the efforts the tractor drivers made once again and the fantastic support of the community.

"There was a great turn out in terms of supporters, and the tractor drivers went to a whole new level."

Christmas Tractor Run around Banbury area hailed as huge success raising nearly £20,000 for hospice charity (photo by Alex Robinson)

Between the donations raised through an online JustGiving campaign, tractor entries, sponsors, and other areas the event has just gone past the £18,000 fundraising mark for 2021.

Anyone who would still like to contribute can use the following JustGiving web link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/christmastractorrunThe fairy lit convoy left from Spring Hill Farm in Barford St Michael and the tractors travelled through South Newington, Milcombe, Bloxham, Milton, Adderbury, Aynho, Clifton, Deddington, Hempton and back through Barford St Michael.

What started off as a small event in 2016 with 26 tractors has steadily grown in numbers reaching a 100 tractors taking part in most recent years. Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper also joined the convoy.

Alex Robinson, who shared a few photos of the tractor run from Deddington with the Banbury Guardian, said: "It was a lovely event for a great local cause."

