Christmas kicks off officially at the Hook Norton Craft Fair this weekend

The 24th annual Hook Norton Craft Fair will be taking place on Saturday at St Peter’s Church.

This popular event has become well known for its high standard of work.

Decorations and gifts will be on sale at the Craft Fair at St Peter's Church, Hook Norton on Saturday

"There will be 40 exhibitors this year with an exceptional variety of crafts, some traditional, some contemporary and some unusually quirky," said organiser Jan Hughes, who has raised tens of thousands of pounds for the church.

"One fascinating demonstration this year will be a vintage-style sock maker who will show off her skill on an antique 1920s sock knitting machine - a working display with a touch of nostalgia.

"Among the other crafts will be glassmaking, rustic woodwork, hand -made chocolates, metal sculpture, wet and dry felting, pottery, art works in many mediums, silver jewellery, hand -made soaps and aromatherapy products, rocking horses, quirky antler candle holders, traditional toys, textiles of many kinds, tasty preserves, Christmas decorations and so much more."

The fair is open from 10am - 5pm. Entrance is £2 adults, children free.