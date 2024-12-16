Christmas in Banburyshire - your guide to some of the events planned in Banbury area on the run up to December 25
There is a drop in craft session for children at Middleton Cheney library on Friday, December 20 from 2.30pm – 5pm. This is suitable for children of all ages from three-years-old upwards and lots of fun with Christmas music and refreshments available for a donation.
Lou’s Pop-up cafe, Middleton Cheney, is putting on a Community Christmas Lunch in the Village Hall this Sunday, December 22 from 1pm, offering roast turkey and all the trimmings with puddings or cheese and coffee or tea for £27 per person. Take your own alcohol. For further details or bookings contact 07895 358275 as soon as possible.
Also tomorrow, Friday, December 20, Christmas gets off to a lively start at The Sun in Hook Norton with live music from Town Sparks from 9pm. On Saturday you can pop in for a Big Brunch. And on Boxing Day from 7pm, Pete Watkins will be rockin’ around the Christmas tree with a set full of great tunes.
Hooky residents have been producing a fabulous Live Advent Calendar. There are some terrific photos on Facebook already.
In Adderbury on Saturday, December 21 at 7.30, the Friends of St Mary’s Adderbury (FOSMA) welcome back the Christ Church Cathedral singers for a Christmas Concert in the church. Get your tickets (£12) beforehand from Adderbury Stores to avoid the queues – or call 01295 811059.
The event will raise funds for FOSMA. If you have never been to one of these concerts you really should try to get to this one. It is a magical start to Christmas! There will be a bar selling mulled wine and mince pies.
On Monday, December 23 the Adderbury Pub Carol Crawl takes place starting at the Pickled Ploughman at 6pm and continuing to The Red Lion, Coach and Horses and The Bell.
The Hare and Hounds, Wardington will be open from noon until late on Christmas Eve with food service as normal. On Christmas day the pub serves drinks from noon – 2pm. On Boxing Day it is open noon – 4.30pm. There will be free nibbles and horse-racing will be shown in the bar.
In Chipping Warden the Griffin Inn welcomes Santa on Saturday, December 21, arriving at 7pm. An invitation has been sent out to join in with carols, mulled wine and mince pies. Proceeds will go to Chipping Warden Primary Academy School Association.
Hornton is going Christmas Tree crazy this year. Go along to the parish church between 4.30pm - 6pm this Saturday, December 21, for Hornton's first-ever Christmas tree competition. There will be tea, coffee and home-made cakes and for £1 a go, you can vote for your favourite among the eight on show. They have all been designed by various clubs, societies and groups round the village who have been working really hard to perfect their creations.
All votes must be made between 4.30pm - 5.30pm. The winner will be declared when the votes have been counted.
