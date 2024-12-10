Christmas Guide - Super festive events planned for Banbury area this week

A host of super festive events is planned for Banbury area this week as the big day approaches.

On Thursday the Rotary Club of Banbury opens its Charity Christmas Light Trail just outside Banbury at Westminster House, Blacklocks Hill OX172BS.

Running from Thursday - Sunday, December 12-15 between 6pm – 9pm. It will be fun for all the family and will involve thousands of lights with music. There will also be a children’s quiz with prizes as well as food and drink stalls.

There are hard standings and paths for some of the routes but there will also be grass areas and so suitable footwear is required and sadly the trail is not suitable for wheelchairs or the infirm. Visitors will be asked for a donation so no fixed entry fee but £5 per head is suggested. Hundreds of visitors are expected, and all proceeds will go to the Rotary Club of Banbury and other charities. Well behaved dogs on leads welcome.

Advance tickets may be bought here. Donations to the charitable causes are welcome and can be made here.

Also on Thursday at the Hare and Hounds, Wardington (approach from the Banbury end) is an evening of live Christmas music. The pub welcomes support for this festive event to offset the damage to trade the A361 road closure has done. There will be local solo musicians and bands. Food should be booked in advance on 01295 760389.

On the same evening there will be a Christingle service at St Mary’s Church, Adderbury

On Friday the Chipping Warden Village Hall Trust holds its Christmas Bingo with lots of seasonal prizes. Doors open at 7pm; eyes down at 7.30pm. Festive snacks will be provided. Christmassy prizes and donations will be welcomed.

St Peter’s Church, Hook Norton holds a pop-up market on Saturday, December 14 from 10am – 1.30pm. There will be craft stalls, a plant stall and bric a brac, gifts and recycled goods for sale. The Font Cafe will be open with hot food and a cake ‘n’ bake stall.

Hook Norton’s Live Advent Calendar is half way through Advent and there are already 25 windows open around the village with two more opening every day. Take pictures of your favourites and post them on https://facebook.com/hookyadvent.

Middleton Cheney Primary Academy Parents’ Association is holding a Christmas Raffle with prizes including a Nintendo Switch games console, Amazon vouchers to the value of £100 and £50 and a meal for two at the New Inn. Tickets are £1 per ticket from the school or Henry’s Café at normal opening hours. Winners will be drawn at Carols on the Playground which take place on Wednesday, December 18 from 5.45pm (entry by donation).

All Saints Church, Middleton Cheney holds Carols by Candlelight on Sunday, December 15 at 6pm in the churchyard, weather permitting. Take a torch to read the carols. It will be held inside in bad weather.

The NHS Power Choir Christmas Concert is the big event next week at St Mary’s Church, Banbury. It takes place on Thursday, December 19 at 7pm. A full bar opens at 6pm. The evening is completed by carols accompanied by an orchestra with special guest MOBO award winner, Lurine Cato. Entry is free – email [email protected]

Send your event details for inclusion to [email protected]