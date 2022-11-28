Cllr Jayne Strangwood on stage alongside players and officials of Banbury United FC.

Christmas officially got underway yesterday (Sunday 27), with thousands of people packed into Bridge Street for a day of festive fun as the mayor and her guests from Banbury United pressed the button that lit up the streets and launched the season of goodwill in the town.

The switch-on followed an afternoon of enjoyment with fairground rides, food and drink stalls, Santa’s grotto, a snow globe, and local entertainers performing on stage before a firework display brought the event to a close.

Cllr Strangwood said: “It was great to see so many happy faces, and the Christmas street lights are spectacular.

Thousands of people, thought by some observers to be a record crowd, packed into Bridge Street for the switch-on.

“Christmas is a time of happiness and goodwill and today started the festivities in splendid fashion. I wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a wonderful new year.

“It was great to have Banbury United as part of the show. They are doing well in their league, and I wish them well for the rest of the season.”

The lights switch-on, which was organised by Banbury Town Council, was the grand finale to a three-day Christmas extravaganza that included a 100-stall Victorian market and funfair organised by the Banbury BID team that occupied the Market Place over the weekend.

The new Christmas street lights were specially designed for the town and are set to illuminate Banbury Town Centre every day until midnight on January 4.

